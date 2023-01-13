HamberMenu
Two from Kerala arrested for harassing Tamil Nadu State animal

January 13, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
One of the accused disturbing a Nilgiri tahr at the sixth hairpin bend of the Pollachi - Valparai Road recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest Department arrested two men hailing from Kerala on charges of harassing a Nilgiri tahr, the State animal of Tamil Nadu, on the ghat section of the Pollachi – Valparai Road recently. The incident happened within the limits of the Pollachi forest range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

ATR authorities launched an investigation to identify the offenders after a photo of one of the accused pulling a tahr by its horn was widely circulated on social media.

A special team headed by Pollachi forest range officer V. Pugalendhi traced the registration number of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) used by the accused from the visuals of surveillance cameras at the Forest Department check post at Aliyar.

The Department registered a case in connection with the incident under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, on January 11 and obtained warrants from a court to arrest the offenders. The investigating team arrested A. Sheldon (49) of Mevalloor in Kottayam district and Joby Abraham (40) of Rajakkad in Idukki district, on Thursday.

It was found that the incident happened at the sixth hairpin bend of the ghat section on January 5. Photos of the accused harassing a tahr were taken by other tourists who also halted vehicles on the road to see the animal at close distance. The accused, who confessed to their crime, were produced before a court at Pollachi on Friday. They were sent to judicial remand.

Mr. Pugalendhi said Nilgiri tahrs were generally seen on roads and cliffs of the ghat section between the third and the 16th bend. The ghat section has a total of 46 hairpin bends.

“Three forest watchers conduct patrols between the third and the 16th bends to ensure that tahrs are not disturbed. This incident happened when the watchers were on duty at another location of the ghat section,” said Mr. Pugalendhi.

The Department has warned of taking stringent action against people who harass or disturb the Nilgiri tahrs which is listed as ‘Endangered’ in the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species and is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

