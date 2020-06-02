Two from Erode district test positive

Erode

02 June 2020 23:01 IST

A man and a woman, who were native of Erode district, tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to hospitals in Coimbatore and Vellore districts here on Tuesday.

Health department officials said that the 28-year-man, native of Perundurai, arrived at Coimbatore airport from Chennai on Monday.. He was admitted to the E.S.I. Hospital. Sources said that his marriage is scheduled to be held in Coimbatore next week.

Likewise, a 40-year-old woman, a native of Chennimalai, had visited her sister at Chengalpattu, and is staying there. Her sister tested positive and was admitted to the government hospital there. Swab samples were lifted from the 40-year-old woman who also tested positive and was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday.

With this the number of active cases reported in the district stands at four while the total number of cases reported so far is 74. A man from Maharashtra, who is undergoing treatment at Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai, is not added to the district tally and included in the list of returnees from other States.