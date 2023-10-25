Two from Assam arrested with suspected narcotic substance near Coimbatore

October 25, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore District Police on Wednesday arrested a man and a woman hailing from Assam on charges of possessing 85 gm of a suspected narcotic substance. The arrested have been identified as Faridul Islam (33) and Qutharsha Khatun (35).

A police team led by Thondamuthur inspector Lenin Appadurai apprehended Islam after finding him in suspicious circumstances near Kulathupalayam bus stand on Narasipuram road on Wednesday. The police found him carrying 60 gm of a suspected narcotic substance in five packets, each weighing 12 gm.

The police took Islam and the contraband into custody, after a sample tested using the spot-testing kit indicated the presence of a narcotic substance.

Islam had been residing in a rented house at Kulathupalayam near Thondamuthur with his wife for the past three months and had been going for construction works for a living.

Seizure of the suspected narcotic drug and further investigation led the police to Khatun who had been residing at East Street, Thondamuthur. The police searched her house and found 25 gm of the same suspected drug in two packets.

The total value of the 85 gm of the seized substance is estimated to be ₹22 lakh.

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan said that samples of the substance found from the two accused showed presence of narcotic drugs. The samples will be sent to a government laboratory for further examination, he said.

According to the SP, the police were yet to get the result of the laboratory examination of samples of similar suspected narcotic substance seized by the police from Thondamuthur in September this year.