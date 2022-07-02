Two found dead

A man and a woman were found dead in a private lodge on Sakthi Road here on Saturday.

The police said the bodies of Shanmugam (52) and his relative Gandhimathi (49) were found in a room in the lodge and the staff alerted them. Inquiries revealed that they worked as temporary staff at the Corporation and were in a relationship. The bodies were sent to the District Headquarters and Hospital for postmortem.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050).