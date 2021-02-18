Coimbatore

Two found dead

A woman and a middle-aged man were found dead near Pudhuchitram here. The deceased allegedly committed suicide, police said.

The deceased were identified as Govindaraj (45) and Sasikala (28) from Pappanaikenpatti. According to the police, the deceased were allegedly in an illicit relationship for over five years.

Pudhuchitram police have registered a case and are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.

Comments
