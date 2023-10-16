ADVERTISEMENT

Two found dead in Thirumoorthy reservoir canal in Tiruppur district

October 16, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel recovered bodies of a man and a woman from a canal of Thirumoorthy reservoir near Udumalpet in Tiruppur district. The police said the identities of the two persons, who are suspected to be husband and wife, were not ascertained as of Monday evening.

The search for the bodies started on Sunday evening after locals alerted the Dhally police about a man and woman who allegedly jumped into the canal.

Fire brigades from Udumalpet rushed to the spot and launched searches. They recovered the body of the man from Dhally station’s limits, before search operations were concluded before dusk. The woman’s body was recovered from a place further down the course of the canal on Monday morning.

The police said the bodies were kept at the mortuary of the Government Hospital, Udumalpet.

