Two flyovers thrown open for vehicle movement in Coimbatore

Two flyovers in Coimbatore city, which were waiting for inauguration, were thrown open for vehicle movement on Saturday after Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the flyovers through video conference.

Minister V. Senthil Balaji flagged off the vehicle movement here.

The flyover on Trichy Road is constructed at a total cost of ₹230 crore and the one at Koundampalayam for ₹60 crore.

The State Highways Department (NH wing) has constructed a four-lane flyover for 3.1 km, covering Sungam and Ramanathapuram junctions on Trichy Road and a 1.17 km flyover at Koundampalayam junction.

The flyover on Trichy Road has a two-lane down ramp at Sungam junction.

The flyover on Trichy Road. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

According to an official press release, the flyover on Trichy Road will ease traffic congestion at three major junctions and will ensure smooth flow of traffic at six other junctions on this stretch. The flyover on Mettupalayam will ease traffic congestion at Koundampalayam and Nallampalayam junctions. It will also benefit road users going to the Nilgiris or returning from the Nilgiris district to Coimbatore.

Construction of these flyovers commenced in 2019 and were delayed during the pandemic. The works got over recently and the public had urged the department to inaugurate the flyovers.

The Coimbatore District Road Protection Committee, which staged a protest recently demanding opening of the Koundampalayam flyover, thanked the Government for taking action.

The department will re-lay the two-lane service road on either side on Trichy Road at a total cost of ₹4 crore. Bids were invited and it will be completed in two weeks after re-lay works start.

An official of the department said there are plans to develop greenery in the gap between the pier-protection wall with its funds and also paint the pillars. These are yet to be approved by the government for funding through the Central Road Fund.