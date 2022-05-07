Two flyovers ready for inauguration in Coimbatore

Two flyovers in Coimbatore city, constructed by the State Highways Department (NH), are ready for inauguration.

An official in the Department told The Hindu construction works for a four-lane flyover on Trichy Road, across the Sungam junction, and another four-lane flyover on Mettupalayam road across Koundampalayam junction were over. “We are waiting for the higher officials to decide on a date for the inauguration,” the official said.

The flyover on Trichy Road is for nearly 3.2 km and has a two-lane down ramp at the Sungam junction. The flyover at Koundampalayam is for about one km and does not have ramps.

Both the projects did not see any requirement for revision of estimates. The service roads for both the flyovers and the junctions would be improved as separate projects. Bids would be called for these, the official added.

Construction works for the ₹230-crore project on Trichy road and the ₹60-crore project at Koundampalayam began in 2019 and the completion was delayed by almost a year because of the pandemic.

The Department was also looking at beautifying the pillars of these flyovers. “We are preparing an estimate and will give it to the government,” the official added.

Meanwhile, a section of the public have submitted representations to the Department and to Coimbatore Corporation seeking proper road from Sungam junction to Park Town area. If there was a well-laid road, motorists from the residential areas near the junction could use it to enter Trichy road, they said.