Two firefighters injured in cylinder explosion in Namakkal

October 27, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Two firefighters suffered burns when a LPG cylinder exploded at a house in Namakkal on Friday.

Manoharan (56), a resident of Subbarayan near Kailasampalayam in Tiruchengode, is into textile business. On Friday, he and his family members left for their relative’s house. His car that was parked in front of his house caught fire, and it spread to the house. A gas cylinder that was kept behind the car also caught fire. Neighbours alerted the Tiruchengode Fire and Rescue Services. Firefighters rushed to the spot and attempted to extinguish the fire. When they poured water over the cylinder, it exploded.

Firefighters Bharadwaj (36) and Jagannathan (36) sustained burns to their face, hands, and legs and were admitted to Tiruchengode Government Hospital.

A car, a moped, and things in the house were destroyed in the fire. Tiruchengode Rural Police have registered a case. Preliminary investigations revealed that a short circuit in the UPS battery that was installed in front of the house was the reason for the fire.

