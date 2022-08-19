Two fined for entering reserve forest area in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

Inquiry reveals the duo from Erode district passed wrong information on bear attack

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
August 19, 2022 16:29 IST

An aerial view of the Guthiyalathur Pallam inside the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Erode district. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Two persons who entered the reserve forest area at Germalam Range in Hasanur division of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) were fined ₹45,000 here.

On August 15, the forest department received information that S. Thimbaiyan of Kottamalam village was attacked by a bear when he was guarding the cattle that were grazing at a government poramboke land. Also, it was said that K. Narayanan of the same village was with him during the attack. They claimed that the bear had ventured out of the forest and attacked Thimbaiyan.  

The next day, a team led by Germalam Forest Ranger took Narayanan to the spot and held inquiries. Inquiries revealed that no animal attack took place at the spot and the duo passed on wrong information to the people and the department.

It was also revealed that the incident took place at Guthiyalathur forest range and the District Forest Officer of Hasanur Division was informed. When both entered the forest area, the bear had attacked them, inquiries revealed.

Since entry into the reserve forest area is illegal, a case was registered under Tamil Nadu Forest Act, 1882, and was levied fine as per the instructions of the DFO.

