Two fined for attempting to take selfie with elephant herd

February 18, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths from Karnataka, who attempted to take selfies with a herd of wild elephant found along the Karapallam check post – Hasanur stretch of Bengaluru – Coimbatore National Highway, were imposed a fine of ₹25,000 here on Saturday.

The road passes through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and a team of forest personnel from the Hasanur Forest Range of Hasanur Division found the herd along the road. A two-wheeler was parked in the area and two youths were attempting to take selfies. Both were taken to the range office. Enquiries revealed that they were from Karnataka and were on their way to Coimbatore.

Officials told the youths that they were standing in the area where elephants were found in large numbers and had also disrupted the herd movement. Officials said that vehicles should not be halted in the Dhimbam – Karapallam check post stretch and motorists should not take photographs of wild animals and also take selfies as it results in conflict with animals.

