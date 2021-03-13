Two file nominations on the first day in Coimbatore

Thermal scanner camera installed at Corporation Central Zone office in the city on Friday, where nominations are received for Coimbatore South Assembly constituency.

COIMBATORE

13 March 2021 00:24 IST

Three candidates file papers for two constituencies in Tiruppur

Coimbatore district saw two persons filing nominations on Friday, the first day of the seven-day period the Election Commission of India had given for filing nominations for the 2021 Assembly election.

Pon. Karthikeyan (49) of Indu Makkal Katchi filed his papers to contest in the Sulur Assembly constituency. Sources said he had no criminal cases, had shown ₹ 2.53 lakh in moveable assets and ₹ 2.25 crore in immoveable assets.

The second nomination was that of V.K. Mandhracsalam (50) in the Coimbatore North Assembly constituency.

Sources said he had shown moveable assets worth around ₹ 2 lakh and immoveable assets worth around ₹ 2 crore.

Tiruppur

Three candidates filed their papers for two Assembly constituencies in Tiruppur district.

Officials said two candidates filed their papers for Kangeyam Assembly constituency and one for Tiruppur North Assembly constituency. At the Kangeyam taluk office, R. Immanuel from Panangattu Padai Katchi and N. Sukumaran, an Independent candidate, filed their nominations.

At the Tiruppur Corporation Zone-I office, V. Senthilkumar from Anna Puratchi Thalaivar Amma Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam filed his nomination papers for Tiruppur North constituency, the officials said.

Expenditure Observers

The Election Commission has appointed four Expenditure Observers for Tiruppur district with one for two Assembly constituencies. Amit Pratap Singh, a 2009 batch IRS officer, was appointed for Dharapuram (Reserved) and Kangeyam constituencies and Suhashini Gotmare, a 2002 batch Indian Audit and Accounts Service officer, was appointed for Avinashi (Reserved) and Tiruppur North constituencies.

Shyam Prasad Katipalli, a 2009 batch IRS officer, will be the Expenditure Observer for Tiruppur South and Palladam constituencies and 2010 batch IRS officer Basant Kumar was appointed for Udumalpet and Madathukulam constituencies.

Ms. Gotmare and Mr. Kumar on Friday met Collector and District Election Officer K. Vijayakarthikeyan, according to officials.