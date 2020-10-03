Coimbatore

Two field workers placed under suspension

The health department on Saturday suspended two field workers for mishandling of COVID-19 swab samples.

On Friday, a few swab samples collected from a village near Attur were found lying on Salem-Chennai National Highway. Based on information from the public, officials removed from the swab samples from the place.

Based on an inquiry, R. Selvakumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, suspended two field workers for mishandling of the samples. “Two field workers were suspended for mishandling of the samples and we are awaiting results of the samples recollected. All block level health officials have been advised to exercise care while handling samples and bringing them to the collection points”, Dr. Selvakumar said.

