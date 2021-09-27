Two female figurines unearthed at Anjur village in Kodumudi

The figurines unearthed by a team of archaeological enthusiasts at Anjur village in Kodumudi in Erode.

Erode

27 September 2021

Two female figurines with vensamaram (white fly-whisks), dating back to the 5th Century, were unearthed by a team of archaeological enthusiasts at Anjur village in Kodumudi block here.

S. Ravikumar, Director, Virarajendran Archaeological and Historical Research Centre, Tiruppur, and members K. Ponnusamy and Sakthiprakash found the figurines on the western bank of River Noyyal bordering Erode and Tiruppur districts.

“Based on the information provided by Thangamuthu, administrator of Anjur Pandeeswarar Temple, we visited the spot and found the figurines at the rear side of a 10th Century Kottravai temple,” said Mr. Ravikumar.

He said that among the eight sacred materials offered to God, vensamaram, was one.

“They are Dwaara Balagais (gatekeepers) and considered to be the earliest figurines made and found in the Kongu region,” he claimed.

While one figurines measured 150 cm in height and 45 cm in width, the otherone measured 120 cm in height and 60 cm in width.

“Both these figurines are in sathviga thiru uruva posture”, said Mr. Ravikumar.

R. Poongundran, former Assistant Commissioner of State Archaeological Department, said that the figurines with vensamaram were the earliest ones to have discovered so far n the Kongu region. “The figurines could date back to 5th Century AD,” he said.