Two female Asiatic wild dogs found dead in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

Two female Asiatic wild dogs, also known as dhole, were found dead under suspicious circumstances in the Anaikatti South Beat of Segur Forest Range in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Tuesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

A postmortem was conducted on the remains of the two animals on Wednesday, with veterinarians being unable to clearly ascertain the cause of death of the two animals. They said that one of the animals had external injuries and the internal organs had decomposed to a state that meant that ascertaining the cause of death had become impossible.

As the two Asiatic wild dogs were found in close proximity to a village, Forest Department officials have collected samples from the two animals’ visceral organs and have sent the samples to the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) for analysis. Poisoning was yet to be ruled out as the cause of death, officials confirmed.

In the Nilgiris, two tigers were recently poisoned in the Gudalur forest division, while another person was arrested in Emerald for poisoning pet dogs, and during a search of his home, deer antlers were recovered.

A spate of poisoning as well as poaching incidents, especially of large carnivores, including tigers, leopards and wild dogs have been reported since the start of 2023. The Forest Department has also sent samples from the carcass of a sloth bear too that was found dead in MTR for analysis.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.