Two faculty members of GCT, Coimbatore, awarded ₹ 67 lakh Chief Minister’s Research Grant for innovative projects

Two faculty members of the Government College of Technology (GCT), Coimbatore, have been awarded the Chief Minister’s Research Grant (CMRG) of nearly ₹ 67 lakh for 2023-24.

K. Ramesh, Professor and Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, has been sanctioned ₹ 35,45,010 for the project ‘Experimental Investigation on Novel Design Development and Synthesis of Electrode and Catalyst Materials for Fuel Cell Applications’ for a three-year period.

R. Rajeswari, Professor, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering has been sanctioned ₹30.45 lakh for her project ‘Design and Implementation of Sustainable Microgrid for Coimbatore City’, also for a three-year duration.

The award of the projects reflects the College’s commitment in advancing scientific knowledge and technological innovation, Principal K. Manonmani said.

At the start of this academic year, the over 2,500 research proposals were scrutinised from government higher educational institutions, under CMRG, which was introduced in 2023-24.

The CMRG envisages encouraging researchers and start-ups to bring innovative technologies, products and business models from labs to the community.