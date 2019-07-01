Two engaged in lottery sale held

A special team of the City Police on Saturday arrested two persons who were engaged in lottery trade in Coimbatore.

K. Jayakumar (30) from Perur and M. Sanjay Babu (35) from Panaimarathur were arrested by the police team from Sastha Nagar, near Selvapuram.

The accused were arrested in a surprise raid conducted by the special team formed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order) L. Balaji Saravanan based on a tip-off.

Though the duo attempted to escape, the police managed to arrest them. The police seized ₹ 73,500 and Kerala lottery tickets from them.

According to a police officer, who was part of the special team, the accused were having nearly five lakh customers. The officer said that the accused were selling single-digit lottery as well as Kerala lotteries.

The special team also found that a larger network of the illegal activity is operational in rural limits which comes under the limits of Coimbatore rural police.

The accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.