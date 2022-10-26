Two end life in Salem

The Hindu Bureau
October 26, 2022 17:48 IST

A 26-year-old youth and a 17-year-old girl died at a private hospital here on Wednesday.

Police said that Gobi, who runs a powerloom unit at Tharamangalam, was in love with the 17-year-old girl and had sought her parents’ permission to marry her. However, they refused and did not send her to school for three months.

On Tuesday, Gobi and the girl went to a hillock and allegedly consumed poison. Relatives rescued them and admitted them at a private hospital. But, they died early Wednesday morning. Their bodies were shifted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital. Nangavalli police are inquiring.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050).

