Two employees of Highways Department arrested on corruption charges in Dharmapuri district

February 08, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The men had asked for a bribe from an individual who had asked for a loan against his PF; sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption laid and trap and caught them

The Hindu Bureau

A superintendent of the Highways Department and a junior assistant of the same Department were arrested by the anti-corruption vigilance sleuths on graft charges in Palacode on Tuesday.

The accused Chandrasekar (48), a superintendent at the Assistant Divisional Engineer’s office of the Highways Department and his junior assistant Danapal (40) were arrested for demanding a bribe from the complainant.

The complainant Kuppusamy (47), a road worker, had sought a loan against his Provident Fund corpus for wedding arrangements for his daughter. He had requisitioned the processing of the same.However, the accused had demanded a bribe from Kuppusamy.

Following a complaint to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), a trap was laid. Danapal was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹4,000. Upon interrogation, the accused had confessed to acting as a go-between for Chandrasekar. The duo were arrested and remanded.

