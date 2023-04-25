ADVERTISEMENT

Two elephants found dead in Masinagudi division of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

April 25, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Age-related issues could have resulted in their deaths, says official

The Hindu Bureau

The carcass of a female elephant found at the Masinagudi division of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two elephants were found dead within the limits of the Masinagudi division of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in the Nilgiris district. Post-mortem examination findings and preliminary investigations by the Forest Department suggested that the pachyderms could have died of ageing. In the first case, the carcass of a 60-year-old adult female elephant was found within the limits of Mavanalla station when frontline staff of the Forest Department patrolled the forest on Monday evening. The post-mortem examination of the carcass was conducted on Tuesday. Deputy Director of MTR (Buffer Zone) P. Arunkumar said the elephant could have died due to age-related issues.

On Tuesday, another female elephant, aged around 50 years, was found dead within the limits of Kallampalayam station in Thengumarahada section of the Masinagudi division. The area falls under the Nilgiris eastern slope forest range of the division. The field staff spotted the carcass in a decomposing state during a patrol in the morning. The post-mortem examination of the carcass was conducted in the afternoon.  Mr. Arunkumar said the second elephant could also have died due to ageing. Samples were collected from the two carcasses for histopathological examinations as per the protocol. 

