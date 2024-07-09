Two electrocuted near Coonoor

A woman and her 45-year-old son were electrocuted near Kattery in Coonoor on Monday.

According to the police, Mehrun, 65, is said to have ventured into a nearby forest area to collect firewood. As she did not return, her son, Firoze, 45, went in search of her and found Mehrun’s body. In his haste to check on his mother, Firoze is said to have rushed into the area where he was electrocuted by the same piece of wiring that had killed his mother. He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the Coonoor Government Hospital where he was declared dead.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

