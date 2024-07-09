ADVERTISEMENT

Two electrocuted near Coonoor

Published - July 09, 2024 08:02 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her 45-year-old son were electrocuted near Kattery in Coonoor on Monday.

According to the police, Mehrun, 65, is said to have ventured into a nearby forest area to collect firewood. As she did not return, her son, Firoze, 45, went in search of her and found Mehrun’s body. In his haste to check on his mother, Firoze is said to have rushed into the area where he was electrocuted by the same piece of wiring that had killed his mother. He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the Coonoor Government Hospital where he was declared dead.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Nilgiris

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US