GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two electrocuted near Coonoor

Published - July 09, 2024 08:02 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her 45-year-old son were electrocuted near Kattery in Coonoor on Monday.

According to the police, Mehrun, 65, is said to have ventured into a nearby forest area to collect firewood. As she did not return, her son, Firoze, 45, went in search of her and found Mehrun’s body. In his haste to check on his mother, Firoze is said to have rushed into the area where he was electrocuted by the same piece of wiring that had killed his mother. He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the Coonoor Government Hospital where he was declared dead.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.