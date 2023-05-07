ADVERTISEMENT

Two electrocuted in separate incidents in Salem

May 07, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) worker, were electrocuted in separate incidents in Salem on Sunday.

M. Muthusamy (32), a resident of Thippampatti near Mettur in Salem district, was employed in Tangedco in Tiruppur district. On Saturday, he came to his house in Thippampatti for the weekend. On Sunday, while he was repairing a switch box in his house, he suffered electric shock and died on the spot. The Karumalaikoodal police sent the body to Mettur Government Hospital for postmortem and registered a case in this regard.

In another incident, S. Muniappan (27), a construction worker residing at Gandhi Magan Street in Kitchipalayam, was electrocuted when an overhead electric wire snapped and fell on him near his house on Saturday night. The Kitchipalayam police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. On Sunday, the relatives of the deceased refused to accept the body and staged a dharna on the hospital premises.

They demanded a compensation of ₹ 1 crore and sought action against Tangedco workers for negligence. The police held talks with the protesters and asked them to submit a petition at the District Collector ’s office. In the evening, they withdrew the protest and received the body.

