Two electrocuted in Krishnagiri

Two persons, including a woman, were electrocuted here on Saturday.

According to the police, D. Dhasarathan (26) of Subedarmedu, who is married and has two children, developed a relationship with S. Sathya (25) of the same village.

On Friday, they went to a motor shed on Dhasarathan’s farmland and stayed there. Hearing the cries of a child, passers-by on Saturday went inside the shed and found the two lying dead. They alerted Maharajakadai police.

The police sent the bodies for postmortem and registered a case. The police said that they might have been electrocuted as power suddenly passed through the iron sheets in the shed.