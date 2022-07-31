Coimbatore

Two electrocuted in Krishnagiri

Two persons, including a woman, were electrocuted here on Saturday.

According to the police, D. Dhasarathan (26) of Subedarmedu, who is married and has two children, developed a relationship with S. Sathya (25) of the same village.

On Friday, they went to a motor shed on Dhasarathan’s farmland and stayed there. Hearing the cries of a child, passers-by on Saturday went inside the shed and found the two lying dead. They alerted Maharajakadai police.

The police sent the bodies for postmortem and registered a case. The police said that they might have been electrocuted as power suddenly passed through the iron sheets in the shed.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2022 7:32:33 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/two-electrocuted-in-krishnagiri/article65707133.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY