Two drown in Cauvery river in Erode

Two persons drowned in River Cauvery in Erode district on Sunday.

According to the police, a group of 40 persons from Tiruppur district attended a temple consecration function in Erode district. Later, they took bath in the Cauvery at Mannathampalayam when two persons, P. Elango (21) and M. Govindaraj (32) of Perumanallur in Tiruppur district, went to a deeper part of the river and drowned. On information, Modakurichi fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them to postmortem. The Malayampalayam police registered a case.