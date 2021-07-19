Two drown in well

A 42-year-old woman, Amsaveni, and her 13-year-old son drowned in a farm well at Mathur. The woman’s 17-year-old daughter was rescued by neighbours. Police said the woman and her children jumped into the well over family issues.

According to the Mathur police, Amsaveni’s eldest daughter Priya’s wedding was scheduled next month. Priya, however, was in a relationship with Tirupathi, a local youth in the village, and the duo wanted to marry. Amsaveni had objected to it, following which Priya and Tirupathi tried to end their lives. They were rescued and admitted to hospital.

Aggrieved over this incident, Amsaveni took the extreme step along with her other two children.

Those with suicidal tendencies are urged to seek help through suicide helpline SNEHA on 044-2464 0050.