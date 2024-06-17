GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two drown in Thenpennai river in Krishnagiri

Published - June 17, 2024 06:05 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons drowned in Thenpennai river at Pochmapalli in Krishnagiri district on Sunday.

The victims, from Jadayampatty village in Morappur, had arrived with their relatives to perform final rites of a deceased family member in the river at Manjamedu in Pochampalli.

Harish, husband of the deceased, his father Muralidharan, younger brother Jayaraj(22), cousins Karthikeyan (23), friend Akhmal (23) and 50 others had reached Manjamedu in Pochampalli to perform the final rites.

The funeral party were returning, when Jayaraj, Karthikeyan and Akhmal had wanted to take bath in the river. According to the police, while the others left, the three were swimming int he river, when Jayaraj and Karthikeyan were caught in the swamp in the deep waters and drowned. Akhmal, unable to find his missing friends, alerted their relatives. Barur Police and Pochampalli fire service station were alerted. A search was carried out and the bodies of Jayaraj and Karthikeyan were retrieved after a two-hour search. Barur police have registered a case.

