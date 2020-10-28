Two drown in separate incidents

Two persons drowned in separate incidents reported in Coimbatore rural on Monday.

In the first incident, R. Prasanthkumar (18), a resident of Lenin Street at Vilankurichi in Coimbatore city, drowned while taking bath in river Bhavani on Monday afternoon.

The police said that Prasanthkumar went to the Vanabadrakaliamman Temple near Mettupalayam along with his friends and they made a brief halt at Alangombu to take bath in river Bhavani while returning.

Prasanthkumar did not know swimming and he drowned after being carried away by strong undercurrents, said the police.

On Sunday, a 35-year-old man from West Bengal had drowned at the same spot while taking bath in the river at Alangombu.

In the second incident, M. Vignesh (23) from Mahalakshmi Nagar at Karaiyampalayam near Mylampatti drowned while taking bath in Ambarampalayam river near Pollachi on Monday. The accident took place when Vignesh had come to his uncle’s house.