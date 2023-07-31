Two drown in separate incidents in Salem

July 31, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - Salem

Two person, including an 11-year-old boy, drowned in two separate incidents on Sunday evening.

S. Sabarivasan (11), a resident of Tholasampatti in Salem district, was a Class VI student at the government school in the locality. Around 5 p.m., he and his friends, Tharun and Bhupathi, went to a farm well in the area to learn swimming. Sabarivasan drowned in the well.

On information, Nangavalli Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot, and after an hour retrieved the body and sent it to the Salem Government Hospital for postmortem.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another incident, R. Dhanush (16), a resident of Cauvery Nagar in Mettur, a first-year polytechnic college student in Mecheri, drowned when he slipped and fell into the Cauvery river while taking selfies with his friends Srinath and Deepak on the river bank.

On information, Mettur Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved the body after a few hours of search.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.