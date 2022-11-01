Two drown in separate incidents in Salem

Two persons drowned in two different incidents here on Tuesday.

According to the police, in the first incident P. Subramani (44) of Kanjamalaiyur near Tharamangalam jumped into Thuttampatti Kulanthanpatti Lake in an inebriated state. When he reached the mid area of the lake, he was unable to swim and raised an alarm and drowned. On information, the Omalur Fire and Rescue Service department rushed to the spot and searched for him. Due to poor light, they stopped the search, and on Tuesday morning, they again resumed their search.

Police sources said that as the lake spread over 72 acre, fire fighters were unable to retrieve the body.

In the second incident, G. Sarathkumar (25) of N. Pudupatti near Mohanur in Namakkal district drowne in a farm well. He was teaching swimming to his nephew Anu Sri (11). His family members retrieved him from the well and took him to the hospital. But doctors pronounced that he was dead. The Mohanur police registered a case.