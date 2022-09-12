Two drown in separate incidents in Salem

Two boys drowned in a lake and in a river in separate incidents on Sunday.

According to the police, A. Naveen (16) of Mettukadu near Magudanchavadi was a plus-one student studying in a government school at Perumagoundampatti. On Sunday afternoon, he went to Nambiyampatti Lake along with his friends. While his friends swam from one bank of the lake to the other, Naveen reached the middle of the lake and drowned. The villagers recovered the body from the lake and informed Magudanchavadi police.

Likewise, G. Vasanth (12) of Nehru Nagar near Omalur was playing near the Sarabanga River on Sunday evening when he accidentally fell into the river. As the water flow was high, the boy was washed away. The Omalur Fire and Rescue Service personnel searched for the boy, but could not find him. On Monday, the fire fighters resumed the search and recovered the body.