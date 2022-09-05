Two drown in River Cauvery while immersing Vinayaka idols at Salem

In two separate incidents, two persons who had gone to immerse Vinayaka idols drowned in River Cauvery on Sunday.

According to the police, S. Prithiviraj (28) of Kalarampatti, Salem City was working in a mobile phone shop at Tiruchi Main Road. On Sunday evening, he, along with his friends went to Thippampatti near Mettur to immerse a Vinayaka idol installed in their street. While immersing the idol in the River Cauvery, Prithiviraj went far into the river and drowned.

His friends and bystanders pulled him out and took him to hospital where doctors pronounced he was brought dead on arrival. The Karumalaikoodal police registered a case.

Similarly, K. Muthuvel (17) of Tiruchengode in Namakkal district was a construction worker. On Sunday evening, he went to immerse a Vinayaka idol in the Cauvery at Kattuvelampalayam. Due to the high flow in the river, he was unable to swim and drowned. His friends alerted the Fire and Rescue Service who came to the spot but were unable to retrieve the body. On Monday, they resumed the search to retrieve the body. The Molasi police registered a case and are investigating further.