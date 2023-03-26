Two drown in quarry pit near Sulur in Coimbatore

March 26, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Two persons drowned in a quarry pit at Pattanam near Sulur on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as R. Jack, 17, of New Colony at Irugur and S. Praveen, 18, of Thiruvalluvar Nagar at Ondipudur.

The police said Jack and Praveen went to the quarry pit along with their friends, Sam Daniel, 19, K. Suvisesh, 19 and R. Selvakumar, 20, around 4 p.m. on Saturday. Jack and Praveen jumped into the quarry pit first. The friends panicked as Jack and Praveen did not emerge from the water even after several minutes.

Though the trio searched for the two, they could not trace them. They alerted the police and the Fire and Rescue Services about the incident. Fire brigades recovered the bodies of Jack and Praveen and sent them to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital for post-mortem.

During the investigation, the Sulur police found out that the five friends had consumed alcohol at a liquor shop at Singanallur before heading to the quarry pit. According to the police, Jack was a first year student of the Government Polytechnic College and Praveen had been doing daily wage works.

ADVERTISEMENT