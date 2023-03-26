HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two drown in quarry pit near Sulur in Coimbatore

March 26, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons drowned in a quarry pit at Pattanam near Sulur on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as R. Jack, 17, of New Colony at Irugur and S. Praveen, 18, of Thiruvalluvar Nagar at Ondipudur.

The police said Jack and Praveen went to the quarry pit along with their friends, Sam Daniel, 19, K. Suvisesh, 19 and R. Selvakumar, 20, around 4 p.m. on Saturday. Jack and Praveen jumped into the quarry pit first. The friends panicked as Jack and Praveen did not emerge from the water even after several minutes.

Though the trio searched for the two, they could not trace them. They alerted the police and the Fire and Rescue Services about the incident. Fire brigades recovered the bodies of Jack and Praveen and sent them to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital for post-mortem.

During the investigation, the Sulur police found out that the five friends had consumed alcohol at a liquor shop at Singanallur before heading to the quarry pit. According to the police, Jack was a first year student of the Government Polytechnic College and Praveen had been doing daily wage works.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / accident (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.