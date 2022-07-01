Two doctors in Coimbatore honoured

The National Health Authority and the Tamil Nadu Government have honoured M. Prabagaran, Head of the Department of Medical Oncology, CMCH, and P. Guhan, Director, and Chief Oncologist of Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research, Coimbatore, with the certificate of recognition for best doctor for exemplary services to poor patients under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

The award ceremony was organised by the District Collector, district-level committee members and virtually joined by the National Health Authority ‘s team. Dr. Guhan and Dr.Prabagaran said such awards would inspire young specialists to render more services to poor patients in all fields of medicine.