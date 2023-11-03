HamberMenu
Two Dindigul natives arrested for stealing jewellery

November 03, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Peelamedu police have arrested two men hailing from Palani in Dindigul district on charges of stealing jewellery from a woman’s house in Coimbatore.

V. Manojkumar (28) and R. Gowtham (30) were arrested based on a complaint lodged by a 50-year-old woman. The police said that the woman, who took voluntary retirement from the Sales Tax Department, was staying alone near Coimbatore airport after separating from her husband. Manojkumar contacted the woman responding to a matrimony advertisement given by her looking for a partner. The police said that Manojkumar and Gowtham visited the woman’s house on Wednesday evening. Manojkumar stole 7.5 sovereigns of jewellery when she went to the terrace to collect clothes. She lodged a complaint with the Peelamedu police, who traced the accused and arrested them late on Thursday.

Sudan national arrested for murder attempt

The Sulur police in Coimbatore district on Thursday arrested K. Khaled (27), a Sudan national, for attempting to murder another man hailing from the same African nation. The police said that Khaled, a former student of a college near Sulur, was arrested for stabbing his friend Suraga (24) with a pair of scissors. According to the police, the duo came to Coimbatore recently to appear for arrear examinations. Khaled assaulted his friend with a pair of scissors after the latter allegedly created ruckus under the influence of alcohol. 

