Two died in separate incidents in Salem

Published - June 06, 2024 08:03 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two people were killed in separate incidents in Salem district on Thursday.

R. Rajith (21), a resident of Veppanthattai in Perambalur district, was headed to Nallur from his village on a two-wheeler. While he reached Perambalur-Veeraganur Road, an unidentified vehicle hit the bike and fled, killing Rajith on the spot. The Veeraganur police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem and registered a case.

Likewise, P. Kannan (48), a weaver residing at Sanarpatti near Mettur, suffered an electric shock while handling the powerloom after a tube light wire snapped and fell over the powerloom. He died on the way to the hospital. Jalakandapuram police have registered a case and are investigating further.

