Two die of COVID-19 in Salem, one in Coimbatore

Two COVID-19 deaths were reported at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here on Wednesday and Thursday.
According to authorities, a 70-year-old man from Mecheri, who was admitted to the Hospital on July 5, died during the late hours of Wednesday.
A 48-year-old woman from Jaranikadu in Yercaud died during the early hours of Thursday. The patient was suffering from diabetes and hypertension, officials said.
The death toll in Coimbatore district increased to 12 with the passing away of a 50-year-old man on Wednesday.
As per the COVID-19 media bulletin issued by the Health Department, the patient was admitted to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore, on July 13. His condition deteriorated and he died around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
