Two die of COVID-19 in Coimbatore, one in Tiruppur

Two persons from Coimbatore died of COVID-19 late on Saturday.

A 57-year-old man from Ganapthy in Coimbatore died of the disease at Government Medical College and ESI Hospital late on Saturday. He was admitted to the hospital on June 28.

The man was also suffering from Type 2 diabetes, heart problems and systemic arterial hypertension, according to the Health Department.

The other person who died of COVID-19 was identified as a 65-year-old man from Big Bazaar Street. He was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore where he died around midnight, said Health Department sources. They said that standard operating procedure was followed for the packing of the bodies.

With this, the number of persons who died of COVID-19 in the district increased to four. A 44-year-old man from Kavundampalayam who died at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai, on May 3 and a 28-year-old man from R.G. Pudur who died on June 14 are the other two cases. Death of another person hailing from Palakkad was cross-notified to Kerala.

Two COVID-19 patients from Madurai also died at a private hospital here.

Tiruppur district witnessed its second COVID-19 death on Sunday.

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said that a 75-year-old man from Subramaniam Chettiar Street in Tiruppur Corporation limits, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore, died. All of the deceased’s contacts have tested negative, he said in a tweet.

On June 24, an ‘108’ ambulance worker from Mangalam died at ESI Hospital, Coimbatore.