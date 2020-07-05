Two die of COVID-19 in Coimbatore, one in Tiruppur

Two persons from Coimbatore died of COVID-19 late on Saturday.
A 57-year-old man from Ganapthy in Coimbatore died of the disease at Government Medical College and ESI Hospital late on Saturday. He was admitted to the hospital on June 28.
The man was also suffering from Type 2 diabetes, heart problems and systemic arterial hypertension, according to the Health Department.
The other person who died of COVID-19 was identified as a 65-year-old man from Big Bazaar Street. He was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore where he died around midnight, said Health Department sources. They said that standard operating procedure was followed for the packing of the bodies.
With this, the number of persons who died of COVID-19 in the district increased to four. A 44-year-old man from Kavundampalayam who died at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai, on May 3 and a 28-year-old man from R.G. Pudur who died on June 14 are the other two cases. Death of another person hailing from Palakkad was cross-notified to Kerala.
Two COVID-19 patients from Madurai also died at a private hospital here.
Tiruppur district witnessed its second COVID-19 death on Sunday.
District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said that a 75-year-old man from Subramaniam Chettiar Street in Tiruppur Corporation limits, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore, died. All of the deceased’s contacts have tested negative, he said in a tweet.
On June 24, an ‘108’ ambulance worker from Mangalam died at ESI Hospital, Coimbatore.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath