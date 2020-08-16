Two die of asphyxiation in Rasipuram

Three persons are under treatment

Two construction workers died after inhaling poisonous gas inside a newly constructed water tank at a house near Pattinam in Rasipuram on Sunday.

The deceased, Murugeshan (45) and Sanjay (22), along with Davamurugan, Chiranjeevi and Arumugham were involved in the construction work of a house. They had done the concrete work of a water tank more than two weeks ago and left it covered with polythene sheets. Wooden logs and planks were placed inside it. The workers went to the site on Sunday to remove the logs. According to Revenue officials, Murugeshan and Chiranjeevi ventured into the tank to remove the logs and fell unconscious after inhaling the gas. Seeing this, the other three workers entered the tank to help them and they too fell unconscious.

Passers-by alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel. The five were rescued and rushed to Rasipuram government hospital. Sanjay and Murugeshan died without responding to treatment. The other three were shifted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem, the officials said.

Minister for Social Welfare V. Saroja, District Collector K. Megraj, and Revenue District Officer Kottai Kumar visited the spot. Dr. Saroja offered a compensation of ₹ 50,000 from her personal funds to the families of the deceased. She said that necessary assistance would be ensured to the families and the State government would offer assistance for Sanjay’s sister Kanshika to continue her studies.

Namakkal MP A.K.P.Chinraj offered a solatium of ₹25,000 to the families of the deceased.

Namagiripet police have registered a case and are investigating.