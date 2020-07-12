Two die in Salem

Salem

12 July 2020 22:48 IST

Two persons, who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, died during the early hours of Sunday.

According to health department officials, the deceased a 52-year-old pharmacist at a primary health centre was suffering from blood pressure. Similarly, a 47-year-old female patient from Kadayampatti was suffering from heart ailments.

