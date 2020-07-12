Coimbatore

Two die in Salem

Two persons, who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, died during the early hours of Sunday.

According to health department officials, the deceased a 52-year-old pharmacist at a primary health centre was suffering from blood pressure. Similarly, a 47-year-old female patient from Kadayampatti was suffering from heart ailments.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 12, 2020 10:50:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/two-die-in-salem/article32060175.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY