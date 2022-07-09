Two die in road accident in Salem
Two men were killed in an accident involving their motorcycle and a government bus here on Friday.
According to the police, M. Senthil (32) of Kanganipatti near Tholasampatti and his relative G. Sathishkumar (33) were proceeding from Mecheri to their village on a motocycle on Friday evening. Wheile nearing Chandramma Kadai bus stop, their motorcycle collided with a government bus heading towards Mettur. While Senthil died on the spot, Sathishkumar died on the way to Omalur Government Hospital. Mecheri Police have registered a case.
