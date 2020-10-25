Two die in road accident at Mettupalayam

Coimbatore

Two persons including a 14-year-old boy were killed after the scooter the minor rode collided with a motorcycle at Mettupalayam on Friday.

Police said that A. Goutham from Bungalow Medu at Mettupalayam and D. Naveenkumar (32) from Jadayampalayam near Sirumugai were killed in the accident on Mettupalayam - Annur Road around 6.30 p.m.

According to police, the class IX student rode the scooter negligently with his friend S. Purushothaman (17) in the pillion.

The scooter collided with the motorcycle of Naveenkumar who was returning home after work. The scooter came to a halt after hitting the motorcycle of another person named P. Arulprakash (32) of Chinna Thottipalayam near Karamadai.

Goutham and Naveenkumar died on the spot, while Purushothaman and Arulprakash suffered injuries.

Woman dies of snakebite

A 38-year-old woman died after she was bitten by a snake that she fell upon when the two-wheeler she was riding pillion lost control after running over the reptile. The deceased was identified as T. Kavitha of Kadampadi near Sulur.

Police said Kavitha’s husband M. Thangavelu was riding the motorcycle when it ran over the snake at Rayapuram on Wednesday morning. Though the couple ignored the snake bite, the woman developed uneasiness and was taken to a private hospital on Thursday. Doctors informed her that she was bitten by a venomous snake. The woman was subsequently admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where she died without responding to treatment on Friday.