Two die in road accident at Kaniyur near Coimbatore

December 06, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Two persons died after the two-wheeler they rode was rear-ended by a car at Kaniyur near Coimbatore late on Monday.

The deceased were identified as M. Vignesh (22), a native of S.P. Pudur in Namakkal district, and K. Somasundaram (23) of Solakattupalayam at Mopperipalayam near Karumathampatty.

The police said that the accident took place at Kaniyur on Avinashi Road around 9.30 p.m. Somasundaram rode the motorcycle with Vignesh on the pillion. seat

According to the police, a car hit the motorcycle from behind and the two men were thrown off the vehicle. Vignesh sustianed serious head injury and died on the spot. After being alerted by other commuters, a 108 ambulance reached the spot and rushed Somasundaram to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. However, he died before reaching the hospital, the police said.

The Karumathampatty police have registered a case against the car driver, S. Gowtham (22), a resident of Sivasakthi Nagar at Kollupalayam near Kaniyur.

Murder case accused booked under Goondas Act

A 27-year-old man, who was arrested for the murder of a male beautician in September this year, was detained under the provisions of Goondas Act on Thursday.

The police had arrested R. Karthik of Sivanandhapuram, Amal Divakar (36) of Ganapathy and R. Kavitha (39), on charges of murdering R. Prabhu (39), a native of Surampatti in Erode district. The accused also severed the body and dumped the dismembered parts in different locations near Coimbatore.

The police investigation found that Prabhu had an affair with Kavitha who ran a beauty parlour at Saravanampatti. Kavitha sought the help of Divakar and Karthik to murder Prabhu, after he allegedly threatened the woman of leaking her private photos and videos if she did not compromise with him.

Acting on the recommendations of Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran invoked provisions of the Goondas against Karthik. The Collector had slapped provisions of the Act on Divakar on December 1.