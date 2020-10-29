Two die in fire caused by cracker blast in Namakkal

Two persons died following a fire due to a cracker blast at a residence in Pallipalayam here on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Rangaraj (27) and Raja(25).

Based on preliminary investigation, officials said that residents in the vicinity heard a loud noise and found crackers bursting inside a house.

In a few moments, the thatched house of the deceased and the adjacent house collapsed. The public immediately alerted police and Fire and Rescue Services. Fire-fighters from Veppadai fire station rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

According to officials, the two were charred to death on the spot and three persons suffered injuries.

According to Fire and Rescue Services officials, the youth had bought crackers and while bursting them on Thursday evening, a spark could have fallen on the stock that led to the fire.

Pallipalayam police have registered a case and are investigating.