Coimbatore

Two die in elephant attack near Shoolagiri

Two farmers, who were attacked by a wild elephant near Shoolagiri, died on Sunday.

According to officials, Muniraj (28) of Puliyarasi and Rajendran (40) of Jogirpalayam were on their way to a farm land near A.Chettipalli when the tusker attacked them during the early hours of Sunday. Muniraj died on the spot and Rajendran died at the Krishnagiri government hospital.

Relatives of Muniraj staged a protest on Shoolagiri Road demanding measures to shift the elephant from there. They dispersed after officials pacified them. As an initial relief, forest officials gave ₹50,000 each to the families of the deceased. DMK legislator P.Murugan handed over the cheques and urged the officials to chase the elephant away and offer compensation to the farmers affected in elephant attacks here.

