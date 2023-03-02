ADVERTISEMENT

Two die in elephant attack in separate incidents

March 02, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons died after being attacked by wild elephants in separate incidents in the district on Thursday.

Maheshkumar (36), a resident of Mangarai adjoining Thadagam reserve forest area, had attempted to chase a lone elephant when he was attacked fatally, official sources said.

On being informed, a forest team rushed to the spot and chased away the elephant. The police recovered the body and arranged for autopsy at the Coimbatore Government Hospital.

In another incident in Anaikatti forest area, Marudhachalam (67) was reportedly attacked by a herd of three elephants when he had ventured into a wooded area close to Kodungaraipallam stream to ease himself. Marudachalam’s body was also sent to the Coimbatore Government Hospital for post-mortem.

The Forest Department has cautioned people living on fringe settlements to be on guard while venturing out in the morning and evening hours.

Promising prompt response, officials have advised people to desist from chasing wild elephants entering agricultural fields by themselves, and inform the Forest Department instead.

In light of the frequent sightings of elephants in the buffer zones, the department had stepped up its monitoring, the officials said.

