ADVERTISEMENT

Two die in elephant attack in Erode

March 05, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed in an elephant attack while they were on their way to Makkampalayam in Erode district on Sunday

. The deceased were identified as Bommiya Gowda (55) and Siddhu Mari (65) of Gundri near Kadambur.

Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, the two were travelling through a forest road on a two-wheeler when they encountered a wild elephant. They stopped the motorcycle and ran into the forest. However, the elephant trampled them. On information, Kadambur Forest range officials rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Sathyamangalam Government Hospital for postmortem.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US