Two die in elephant attack in Erode

March 05, 2023 - Erode

Two persons were killed in an elephant attack while they were on their way to Makkampalayam in Erode district on Sunday

. The deceased were identified as Bommiya Gowda (55) and Siddhu Mari (65) of Gundri near Kadambur.

Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, the two were travelling through a forest road on a two-wheeler when they encountered a wild elephant. They stopped the motorcycle and ran into the forest. However, the elephant trampled them. On information, Kadambur Forest range officials rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Sathyamangalam Government Hospital for postmortem.