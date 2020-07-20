Coimbatore

Two die in Dharmapuri, one in Tiruppur

Two COVID-19 patients died of co-morbidities at Pennagaram in Dharmapuri district on Sunday.

One of them, a 62-year-old man from Mullaivadi village was admitted to hospital on July 14.

According to the administration, the patient with diabetes and hypertension died of respiratory complications. The second victim, a 68-year-old man from the same village, was asymptomatic.

He was rushed to hospital with respiratory difficulties, but died on the way. A test, however, revealed he was COVID-19 positive.

A 76-year-old man from Tiruppur district, who tested positive on July 7, died on Sunday night at a hospital in Coimbatore, Tiruppur Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan tweeted on Monday.

A resident of Tiruppur Corporation limits, he was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore. A diabetic, he was shifted to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital when his condition deteriorated. He died without responding to treatment within hours of admission, the tweet said.

